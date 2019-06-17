PM tours AC Hotel

Prime Minister Andrew Holness toured the new AC Hotel Kingston last Friday for a first-hand view of the state-of-the-art facility that represents the newest tourism investment in the capital city.

The visit was a rewarding experience for Holness who, in January 2017, broke ground for the US$50-million complex that now houses a full-scale BMW/MINI international showroom and service centre, as well as the 220-room hotel.

The tour was conducted by Sandals/ATL Group's Deputy Chairman Adam Stewart and the hotel's General Manager Koen Hietbrink.

The hotel will open to guests today.