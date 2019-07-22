PM tours Corporate Area projects

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) hugs Traffic Warden Tonya Morris during yesterday's tour of the roadwork in Manor Park, St Andrew, while wishing her birthday greetings.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) examines one of the new pipelines which will replace the old ones in Manor Park, St Andrew, while touring the ongoing road projects in the Corporate Area yesterday with other stakeholders. Looking on is E G Hunter, managing director of National Works Agency. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)