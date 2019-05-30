PM warns cops about use of force

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that will there will be stronger accountability and a stronger doctrine on use of force in the new operations unit to replace the Mobile Reserve.

“Your special operations reforms will start off with the doctrine about how special force is used. The members must have this inculcated in them, and the leadership of the special force must have it inculcated in them, because, above all else, the Government cannot establish special forces to [be] unleashed on the population without accountability, because the duty of the Government must always be to protect the citizens,” Holness said.

He was delivering the keynote address at the Jamaica Police Federation's 76th Annual Joint Central Conference at the Moon Palace Jamaica Grande in Ocho Rios, St Ann, yesterday.

The two-day conference is being held under the theme 'Overcoming Challenges, Rebuilding Bridges for a Sustainable Future'.

Before the arrival of the prime minister, shadow minister of national security Fitz Jackson urged the Government to reconsider its decision to shutter the decades-old Mobile Reserve.

“No organisation is perfect. I was so struck when I heard about this closing down of a unit of over 800. Commissioner (of police) and Minister (of national security), I want you to implore you to rethink that one. There is a better way to do the right thing... there is a better way,” Jackson argued.

“The country was told just in June last year that we are going to have a Mobile West, we are going to expand on Mobile Reserve, and then to be told nine months later that they are going to disband it because of an incident that occurred. You cannot build morale and trust amongst those who are going to be in the force,” said Jackson.

Chairman of Jamaica Police Federation Corporal Arlene McBean, meanwhile, also questioned why the federation was left out of the discussions to dismantle the Mobile Reserve.

“The backbone of the JCF has been broken with the recent series of events and subsequent announcement of the disbanding of Mobile Reserve. Mobile Reserve was critical to the suppression of crime in this country. While there are not averse to transformation, transformation must have consultation. We were excluded, as a police federation, from this process,” Corporal McBean said.Holness, however, pointed out that members of the disbanded unit would be afforded the opportunity to apply for a place in the transformed unit, for which they will be afforded the requisite training.