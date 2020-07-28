PM: Wear your masks and maintain a social distance

PRIM E Minister Andrew Holness has again implored Jamaicans to remain vigilant in observing the coronavirus (COVID-19) safety measures, including the wearing of masks and maintaining social distance.

“If there are those who feel that COVID-19 'stop keep', meaning that there is no longer a threat of the virus, I would wish to very quickly remind them that in other countries they are going through their second wave, and it is spiking at exponential rates,” Holness said.

The prime minister, who was addressing the opening of the Port Antonio Police Station and Portland Divisional Headquarters on Friday, said a number of people have not been complying with the social distancing protocol.

“What people are saying is that if they wear their masks they can be closer together. My understanding is that all the measures work together for good, so if you're wearing your mask, still maintain your social distance,” he urged.

“If you are having your gathering, you should make sure that you are six feet apart from everyone else and that you are not in a group of more than 20 persons who are six feet apart from each other,” he added.

Holness further advised that “if you are ill with flu-like symptoms, with respiratory symptoms, if you're coughing, sneezing, sniffling— stay at home”.

He credited Jamaica's success in managing the virus, to date, “to the fact that the Government has been consistent in its messages to the citizens and has been transparent in how it uses the powers under the Disaster Risk Management Act, and the citizens have listened and protected themselves”.