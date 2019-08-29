PM, entertainers talk Cockpit Country mining
Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Land, Environment, Climate Change, and Investment, Daryl Vaz (right) clarifies matters relating to the Government's plans for bauxite mining in the Cockpit Country during a confab, specially arranged by Prime Minister Andrew Holness (third right), with members of the entertainment industry at Vale Royal in St Andrew yesterday. Among those who attended the closed-door talks are (from left): reggae artiste Tony Rebel, Government Senator Matthew Samuda, reggae singer Queen Ifrica, and popular deejay Bounty Killer. See related story on page 28. (Photo: Norman Thomas)
