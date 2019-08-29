PM, entertainers talk Cockpit Country mining

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Land, Environment, Climate Change, and Investment, Daryl Vaz (right) clarifies matters relating to the Government's plans for bauxite mining in the Cockpit Country during a confab, specially arranged by Prime Minister Andrew Holness (third right), with members of the entertainment industry at Vale Royal in St Andrew yesterday. Among those who attended the closed-door talks are (from left): reggae artiste Tony Rebel, Government Senator Matthew Samuda, reggae singer Queen Ifrica, and popular deejay Bounty Killer. See related story on page 28. (Photo: Norman Thomas)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT