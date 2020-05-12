PNP councillor calls for more money to fix parochial roads

MINORITY Leader of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Council (KSAMC) Andrew Swaby is requesting a greater proportion of the existing allocation of funds for councillors in the KSAMC to assist with rehabilitation of parochial roads, many of which he said are in a deplorable condition.

The People's National Party (PNP) councillor said he and his colleague Dennis Gordon, of the Maxfield Park Division, will table a resolution during today's sitting of the council “to make the request formal by laying out the justification for such a request at this time”.

“They will also outline measures that will yield greater citizens involvement, accountability and transparency,” a PNP release said.

He said the increase would put councillors on both sides in a better position to address the infrastructural needs in the 40 municipal divisions.

Councillor Swaby said money from motor vehicle licensing has been earmarked for infrastructure maintenance of parochial roads and drains, and that “the current allocation of approximately $7.5 million annually per division is embarrassingly inadequate to effectively and efficiently respond to the deteriorating infrastructural needs across the municipality”.

He said that, based on the existing allocation and availability of funds, he will be advocating for an increase to $12 million per division.

The increased funds, Councillor Swaby said, could be drawn from the current subvention of approximately $720 million from the Parochial Revenue Fund (PRF).

“Subtracting the special grants for repairs and administrative support, the remaining $540 million would be divided equally per council division, giving $12 million per annum to undertake meaningful work within the division,” Councillor Swaby said.

He continued: “The simple truth is that this increased allocation would allow the duly elected councillors to respond appropriately to the increasing demands within the division, particularly to issues relating to infrastructure, gully cleaning, and repair of parochial roads.

“The proposed increase would not undermine the ability of any sitting mayor to act favourably to requests from citizens within the municipality, considering that a minimum of $60 million will be allocated to the said office to be used appropriately,” Councillor Swaby said.

The PNP release stated that he would be asking the council to authorise the finance committee to approve the proposed annual allocation of $12 million per division, in addition to the the minimum allocation of $60 million to the office of the mayor.