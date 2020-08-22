PNP designing plan to get out its elderly supporters amid COVID

THE People's National Party (PNP), concerned that the COVID-19 fears could cause some of its older supporters to stay home on Election Day, is designing a special plan to get them into the polling booths.

“We will be spending the next two weeks honing in on the Election Day organisation. I think critical to this is getting out our core voters and supporters because we don't know what effect COVID may have,” PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“I have some concerns. Our base tends to be older and older persons may be a little reluctant to come out, so we have to ensure that our election machinery facilitates that. Whether it is picking up persons, how we deal with persons seated in a car, sanitisation, mask, etcetera,” added Robinson.

He said the PNP is very focused on ensuring that it gets the votes out, even as it continues its conversation with Jamaicans about its plans if it were to form the next Government.

“We launched our manifesto app yesterday [Thursday] and the full document will come out shortly and we are going to be talking about the ideas, how we plan to deal with the major issues affecting the Jamaican people,” said Robinson.

The PNP polled 433,735 votes in the 2016 General Election, which it lost by one seat to the Jamaica Labour Party which polled 436,972.

In its victory in 2011 the PNP pulled out 464,074 votes while the JLP polled 405,920.

Political analysts all agree that to ensure a win this time around the PNP will need to equal, or better its 2011 number and that will be the main aim of the party come September 3.

— Arthur Hall