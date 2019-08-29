PNP expresses 'grave concern' amid Dirk departure

GENERAL Secretary of the People's National Party (PNP) Julian Robinson says the departure of the director of corruption prosecution and former Contractor General Dirk Harrison from the Integrity Commission is of grave concern.

According to the PNP, Harrison's departure is another signal to the nation that all is not well at the commission, which is mandated to expose and prosecute cases of corruption within Government.

In a release yesterday, the PNP expressed dismay that, despite the allegations of corruption across several ministries and agencies of Government over the past year, the Integrity Commission has not prosecuted anyone.

The Opposition said that Harrison, in his role as contractor general, was fearless and made significant strides in exposing corrupt practices; however, there has been no action beyond the reports.

The PNP again called for amendments to the Integrity Commission Act and the appointment of the Integrity Commission Oversight Committee, as is prescribed by law, to ensure that there is appropriate parliamentary oversight of this body and accountability to the people of Jamaica, the release said.

“Mr Harrison's departure underscores the urgent need for a complete review of the performance of the Integrity Commission to date and a second look at the Integrity Commission Act with a view to strengthening its prosecutorial reach and address gaps in the reporting regulations,”he Opposition said.