PNP gears up for election; presents candidates today
THE Opposition People's National Party (PNP) will today present all 63 candidates who will be contesting the upcoming general election, at a rally set for The University of the West Indies.
The PNP said it had, since last year, been having a series of individual candidate presentations across the constituencies, but will today present the full slate.
The candidates, the PNP reported, are also expected to sign a covenant document which it said “is essentially a vow to deliver the best governance to the people” of Jamaica if elected.
The covenant was drawn from a series of proposals pulled together by various party commissions and adopted by the organisation's executive body.
The proposals include its treatment of land reform, contract work, education, health, economic growth and employment, and other significant national issues.
According to the Peter Phillips-led PNP, it is also expected that all 63 candidates will sign a code of conduct pledging to uphold the core values of the organisation and the tenets of good governance, faithfulness to truth, integrity in office, and loyalty in service of the people of Jamaica, a source told the Jamaica Observer.
