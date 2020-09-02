PNP happy with coronavirus testing, reporting protocols

OPPOSITION Spokesman on Health Dr Morais Guy says he has complete confidence in the Ministry of Health's testing system and results reporting protocols for the novel coronavirus.

“There are always concerns. The truth is whenever you do tests there are times when you get inconclusive results [but] when there are inconclusive tests the samples are retested. I have no doubt that we have some of the most competent medical persons working in the laboratories and I would not question their ability to do the tests properly, but as in all instances there will be occasions where you have either false negatives or false positive tests. I'm comfortable with it [the system],” Dr Guy told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Dr Guy was speaking against the background of People's National Party general secretary Julian Robinson testing positive for COVID-19 last week. In a media statement Robinson said he had done a COVID-19 test after experiencing some signs of tiredness, and was initially informed by health authorities that the results were negative, but was later advised that the information was incorrect and that he had in fact tested positive for the virus.

The health ministry, in the meantime, has reported that its backlog of COVID-19 samples are now cleared as there are adequate supplies of reagents to deal with not only routine surveillance, but also investigations. “We have surge capacity in the system and we will be able to ramp up the testing as required, and are able to meet any challenges that may come our way at this time, with respect to testing,” director of the national laboratory services Michelle Hamilton told a recent press briefing.

The health ministry says that, as of Monday, August 31, it had tested a total of 59,107 samples for COVID-19, 2,459 of which are positive.

— Alphea Saunders