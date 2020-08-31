PNP, JLP diehards in Portland Eastern stand by candidates

AHEAD of Thursday's general election, the Jamaica Observer visited the constituency of Portland Eastern, where the incumbent Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Ann-Marie Vaz, and the People's National Party's (PNP) Purcell Jackson are expected to face off.

Supporters of both parties were asked: “Why should your party's candidate become the next Member of Parliament?” Here is how they responded:

Athlee Cleary, Snow Hill: “She [Vaz] has come and has hit the ground running, and she has been doing a lot. There is more to be done that has not been happening over many years... time is an issue and she is now seeking a mandate to carry out the work that she has envisaged, that this parish of ours would be able to push forward in a very, very productive and sustainable way. What we are doing now is to ensure that she gets that mandate so she should be able to carry out her work in a very effective and fulsome way. I support her a hundred per cent, and I see what she is capable of and I know her plans and as long as she is given the time to do the work that she has in store... Portland would definitely benefit in a very tangible way, and this will help to move the parish forward and, by extension the country.”

Kerry-Ann McKenzie, Kent: “It is the first Member of Parliament we have so far doing a good job, she working and we getting two miles of road. Ms Vaz a somebody we can talk to and relate to, and she deserve to get a second chance to give us the full five years so we will get something to be done in the community what never done yet, so we think she deserve a next chance. She has arranged a class and a lot of young people get an opportunity to go and get some subjects and certificate, and they doing a course at the Comfort Castle [Primary and] Junior High School. It is a good thing she doing for the community so far. Water and light is alright, but the road is a problem and our biggest challenge, and she promise we the road and she a gi we it and we appreciate it. The road is very important for when we fi go market, and to get the load dem out, as the truck only come like one time and we getting it fixed.”

Benny Bailey, Stanton: “My Member of Parliament is working, she is working. There is a lot of things to be done, but everything can't do at the same time. What I see officially that is taking place that is very good is that she is doing the roads, and it has been for a long time — for 30 years — some of us can't go anywhere on roads. I see her active and doing her job. Although I am a farmer, nothing haven't reach me yet pertaining to farm supply and help, but we give thanks for the road and there is some programmes for the kids them [to] embark on and so on. And mi love what a gwaan. I think we should give her a chance, we will have a better place because she is the first lady and we welcome her all the time, and she has been doing a good job and should be returned and continue to do her job. She started and doing good so far.”

Lloyd Henry, Port Antonio: “Well I'm a PNP man still, and mi nuh tek up fi any side specifically still, but they doing their thing still, but a change will come; it will come. I am not certain that she will be returned as MP. She has made some changes, getting the bridge done and so, but by right I'm a PNP and I'm not saying bad about her.”

Lancelot McFarlane, Snow Hill: “I don't think the MP is doing a good work in Snow Hill at this moment. It is pretty poor. We have a water crisis and she was spoken to about it, and she asked what she can do about it. I think she could speak to the [National] Water Commission about it and let better be done. Once per week we get water in Snow Hill and some place get none. She should not be returned. I think we should give the PNP a try and see if he is better; I think he would be better. He raps more with the people.

Peter Stewart, Port Antonio: “I would support the PNP as we need a leader with sound thinking and knowledge. He is someone that puts the people first and he is a servant of Christ who will seek and follow God's guidance and directive to lead us in the correct way as a people and a nation.”