PNP leadership challenge set for September 7
THE Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has dropped plans to stage a special delegates' conference in July to facilitate the Peter Bunting challenge for leadership of the organisation.
Supporters of PNP President Dr Peter Phillips had pushed for a special delegates' conference for next month after Bunting announced plans to challenge for the leadership, but in a release last night, the party's executive said the election will take place ahead of its annual conference in September.
The release said the executive committee has recommended to the National Executive Council — the highest decision-making body of the party — that the election of president and vice-presidents take place on Saturday, September 7.
The private session of the annual conference is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, while the public session will follow on September 22. The nomination period for the election will open on Monday, July 22 and close at midday on Friday, July 26.
