PNP mourns passing of Peter Thomas

PRESIDENT of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) Mark Golding yesterday expressed sadness at the passing of businessman Peter Thomas.

The founder and managing director of National Property and General Insurance Company of Jamaica was also a former chairman of the Jamaica Mortgage Bank and former candidate for the PNP.

“Comrade Thomas had been a loyal and faithful member of the PNP for more than four decades and the news of his passing has come as a shock to us. We offer our sincere condolence to his family and business associates,” said Golding.

He added that Thomas's contribution to the insurance industry had been stellar. He had been manager of the Motor Owners Mutual Insurance Company before forming his own company, and remained an outstanding insurance professional throughout the better part of his adult life.

“Peter Thomas was an outstanding Jamaican. May his soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine upon him,” Golding said in the release.