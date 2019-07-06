PNP Patriots not backing either Peter

THE young professional group of the People's National Party (PNP), the Patriots, has sought to clear the air following claims that it has lined up behind sitting president, Dr Peter Phillips, who is facing a challenge from Peter Bunting for the leadership of the party.

In a release on Tuesday the Phillips camp claimed that current and former Patriots executives had endorsed him but made it clear that this was not the position of the entire group.

Providing further clarity yesterday, president of the Patriots, Omar Newell, noted that at its first National Congress as a PNP affiliate last Sunday, members of the Patriots engaged in a frank discussion on the upcoming election for president and vice-president of the party.

According to Newell, at the National Congress, which is the highest decision-making body of the Patriots, it was agreed that the organisation would neither be endorsing any candidate, nor instructing it's more than 20 delegates on how to vote.

“We take note of a release from six current and former members of the organisation, including one officer and one Patriots delegate (and) some of our membership across the parishes have reached out expressing concern about the release given Congress's decision.

“We, therefore, deem it important to reaffirm that we, as an executive, continue to be guided by the instructions of Congress. Further, while we encourage members to engage, participate and even actively join campaigns, this should not be done in contravention of the Patriots constitution, which provides guidance on the appropriate use of the name and logo of the organisation,” said Newell.

“We wish to unequivocally state that this endorsement does not reflect the official position of the organisation as the Patriots will not be endorsing any candidate. However, we use this opportunity to encourage supporters of either candidate to at all times maintain the high levels of dignity and decorum that both candidates have been known for over the years,” added Newell.

In its release, the Phillips team had pointed to former and current members of the Patriots, including its treasurer, regional chairpersons and parish chairmen, who had endorsed him to continue as PNP president.

The release pointed to Karl Kirkland, who is the current national treasurer for the Patriots, among those supporting Phillips.

“The group of Patriots, which includes members drawn from across the country, noted that they have decided to campaign actively in support of Dr Phillips because they say when friends were few, he never quivered in his support and guidance to the organisation,” said the release.

The Patriots could have 26 delegates on the voters' list for the presidential race as it is allowed two delegates for each parish which it is active in, that is now nine, and eight delegates who are members of the party's National Executive Council.