PNP's promises estimated at $78b, JLP still vague on its total manifesto cost

The cost of the Opposition People's National Party's (PNP) election manifesto promises is estimated at a whopping $70 billion, while not much details have emerged about the price tag on the promises made by the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

This was among the main points coming out of last night's debate between Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke and Opposition spokesman on finance Mark Golding in the second of three national political debates leading up to next Thursday's general election.

Responding to a question about the total cost of the PNP's manifesto promises, Golding said it will come out at roughly $78 billion, of which just over $15 billion will be from public bodies and $50 billion from the consolidated fund. He explained that funding for the election promises will come from 30 per cent of the discretionary funding available in the national budget.

Golding said discretionary spending accounts for $280 billion of the present 2020/2021 budget of just over $800 billion. He argued that surpluses from profitable public bodies would be used to supplement funding for the election promises from the consolidated fund as well as the reallocation of some resources of projects budgeted, but which would be pushed back.

He said there will be no new taxes to fund the PNP's election promises.

For his part, Finance Minister Clarke pointed out that most of the JLP's election promises have been costed in the party's 10-point recovery plan.

On the question of what the JLP will do to halt the sliding Jamaican dollar, Clarke said that his party believes in macroeconomic stability, declaring that the country has adequate reserves to defend the dollar.

The finance minister pointed to the US$3.7 billion in gross reserves and the net international reserves now at US$2.8 billion.

In his rebuttal, Golding declared that the local currency has fallen by 14 per cent in recent time with the national debt had fallen with much hardship on the land.

He declared that if the PNP forms the next Government the party would tighten foreign exchange regulations as part of management of the dollar.

Golding made a quick jab at Clarke, saying housewives are already calling him Mr $150, referring to the slide of the Jamaican dollar to in excess of J$150 to US$1.

Clarke, however, was not to be outdone in the verbal sparring, describing PNP President Dr Peter Phillips as the architect of destruction.

This drew Golding to retort that it was Phillips who turned around the economy as finance minister after the Bruce Golding Administration left it in ruin — a point Golding had made in his opening presentation.

He said the PNP turned the economy around to the point where the Jamaica Stock Exchange was rated as the best performing stock exchange in the world for the first time. He added that the JLP, under Andrew Holness, inherited from the PNP a growing economy,

“Nigel said the economy was bubbling up, but that soft drink was flat and the country has seen no growth, Golding joked.

In his opening remarks, Clarke listed the achievements of the Holness-led Administration over the past four years, pointing out that Jamaica achieved unprecedented growth.

He said the JLP has reduced taxes at every available opportunity it got as well as got rid of burdensome taxes and broadened opportunities.

The third and final debate takes place tomorrow between Prime Minister Holness and Opposition Leader Phillips.