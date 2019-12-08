PNP salutes Dominica's Skerrit, DLP

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has congratulated the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on being re-elected during Friday's general election in that Windward Island state.

Skerrit recorded a fourth-consecutive election win when his party secured 17 of the 21 constitutional seats.

The win represents an unprecedented fifth-consecutive term for the DLP.

The PNP said that beyond the elections, it wishes the Government of the Caribbean nation every success as it returns to the mission of securing socioeconomic development for the people of Dominica.