PNP salutes Dominica's Skerrit, DLP
The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has congratulated the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on being re-elected during Friday's general election in that Windward Island state.
Skerrit recorded a fourth-consecutive election win when his party secured 17 of the 21 constitutional seats.
The win represents an unprecedented fifth-consecutive term for the DLP.
The PNP said that beyond the elections, it wishes the Government of the Caribbean nation every success as it returns to the mission of securing socioeconomic development for the people of Dominica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy