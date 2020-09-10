PNP says sorry to Nationwide News for verbal abuse of its reporters

Genera l secretary of the People's National Party (PNP) Julian Robinson has apologised to Nationwide News Network ( NNN ) for a verbal attack on two of its reporters at the party's headquarters days before last Thursday's general election.

“The party regrets that reporters from NNN were subject to verbal abuse at the headquarters. The party wishes to apologise to those reporters and the NNN family,” Robinson told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“We are imploring our supporters not to abuse any member of the media in the discharge of their duties.

“As a party we are committed and supportive of press freedom and the right of the media to carry out their responsibilities,” added Robinson. His comments came after the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) expressed alarm at the verbal abuse of two NNN reporters who were on assignment at the PNP's Old Hope Road headquarters on Monday, August 31.

“The reporters, a young man and a young woman, say they were subjected to threats and vile insults by persons who were upset over what they claimed was bias in the way NNN does its work. The abuse was sustained, causing the reporters and their driver to leave the location prematurely,” said the PAJ.

The body said it strongly condemns any act which places its members in an uncomfortable position or causes them to fear for their safety.

“Persons are entitled to their views about how media houses and individual journalists do their work. They are not however permitted, under any circumstance, to abuse, threaten or disparage any employee of any media house.

“The PAJ urges politicians to avoid inflammatory language when discussing their party's prospects or results, especially at sensitive times like the pre- and post-election period,” said the body which represents media workers.

“The truth is that some party supporters are swift to take the wrong cue from certain comments, and often journalists bear the brunt of the reaction from those left feeling frustrated and disappointed,” added the PAJ, as it noted that it stands by its members and is encouraging them to remain undaunted.

— Arthur Hall