PNP still to finalise election budget

WITH less that 48 hours to go before the People's National Party (PNP) stages a delegates' vote to elect its new president, the party's secretariat is still to finalise just how much it will have to spend to stage the election.

PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson yesterday told a media briefing that all is in place for Saturday's delegates' vote, which will be conducted at 12 locations islandwide, instead of a single venue as usual. But a full tally of the cost has not yet been done.

“For each location… there is a small fee, not major. We will have to rent some tables and chairs, some tents [and] some barriers, but I haven't put the cost together. There is also a fee for the EOJ [Electoral Office of Jamaica], but I wouldn't say I have a total cost as yet,” said Robinson.

“I am trying to work out whether it is actually cheaper to do it this devolved way rather than one location… and we can do that assessment after. But there are costs involved logistically for the secretariat with each of the locations and the venues,” added Robinson.

Just over 3,350 delegates are registered to vote on Saturday to determine if St Ann South Eastern Member of Parliament (MP) Lisa Hanna, or St Andrew Southern MP Mark Golding will replace Dr Peter Phillips as the party's president, and Robinson said the public should hear the result by 5:00 pm.

“The voting will start at 10:00 am and will close at 3:00 pm at 12 locations across the country and will be managed by the Electoral Office of Jamaica,” said Robinson as he noted that the change from a single location for voting to multiple locations was in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Robinson underscored that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed during the voting process, with only registered delegates being allowed to enter the compounds where voting is taking place.

“All delegates will be required to have their EOJ IDs for identification purposes [while] the EOJ will have a computer at each location which can verify the identity of all the delegates, and substitute delegates [those selected to vote if an original delegate is unable to make it] will vote at 2:00 pm.

“An election centre will be established here at PNP headquarters, where EOJ officials and members of the party's Appeal and Monitoring Committee will be present and operate from. The secretariat will have a representative at each of the voting locations to ensure that everything goes smoothly,” added Robinson.

He noted that just about one-third of the delegates — over 1,100 — will vote at The Mico University College in the Corporate Area which will be the polling centre for those in Kingston and St Andrew.

Delegates in Portland and St Mary will also vote at one venue at St Mary High School.

According to Robinson, the secretariat is still working out the arrangements for supporters of the winner who might want to celebrate in the vicinity of the party's headquarters after the result is announced.

“I know that each team will have an area that they intend to entertain their supporters but we have to observe the COVID protocols there, in addition to here, and it is something that we are still working out the logistics of,” said Robinson

'We are putting in place measures, the teams will be putting in place their measures to ensure that people comply,” declared Robinson.

He was supported by PNP Chairman Fitz Jackson, who said the secretariat would be imploring the two candidates to ensure that their supporters adhere to the protocols, “notwithstanding the enthusiasm and jubilation which will prevail”.

