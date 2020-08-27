PNP unveils 'Wealthy Plan'

THE Opposition People's National Party (PNP) yesterday announced its “Wealthy Plan” on its online platform — wealthy.votepnp2020.com.

“Our Wealthy Plan is essentially a quality living package for all Jamaicans, geared towards the social transformation of communities by delivering basic amenities to every citizen across the island,” said PNP Vice-President Damian Crawford.

“The first pillar of the Wealthy Plan focuses on water, which will see universal access to water, a monthly credit to all residential customers' water bills, as well as major water projects and smaller projects in several critical in-need communities,” said Crawford.

Employment, he said, is necessary for the generation of wealth and so a new PNP Government would create thousands of new jobs in various industries; create special skills training programmes; and undertake a reformation of the labour market to usher Jamaica into a new era of modernisation.

Crawford said, however, that key to the employment pillar is building resilience, through unemployment insurance, which would kick in to support salaries lost due to displacement by a disaster.

In addition, Crawford said part of the PNP's Wealthy Plan is access, inclusive of universal health care; access to energy with monthly credits towards residential electricity bills; access to mobility through the expansion of the motor vehicle policy to improve affordability for under-represented groups; access to education through digitisation, tertiary scholarships and home improvement grants; and access to entertainment benefits and cultural investments.

The party has also announced access to social welfare with a 50 per cent increase to all PATH benefits.

“Another major thrust of the Wealthy Plan is the fast-tracking of land ownership, through a massive land titling drive. It is time that every Jamaican gets equal opportunity to own a little piece of our rock,” Crawford said.

“Of course, a country cannot build wealth without investment in its youth. We will launch a first-job initiative to guarantee each tertiary graduate a place in the working world, and we will also create a youth entrepreneurship investment fund to help expand the businesses of our extremely talented young people,” he said.