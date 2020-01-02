PNP wants 60 per cent hike in minimum wage

LEADER of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips has given notice of his party's intention to seek an almost 60 per cent increase in the national minimum wage, which is expected later this month.

In his annual new year's message, Dr Phillips said the present national minimum wage of $7,000 for a 40-hour week was inadequate, and a major contributor to a 30 per cent growth in urban poverty.

“With the significant fall in the value of the Jamaican dollar and the rise in prices for basic items, the low wages keep too many workers poor, as does the increasingly widespread practice of treating many full-time workers as contract workers. This denies them the fair wages and benefits to which they would otherwise be entitled,” he said.

“Today, I am giving notice that the Opposition will be demanding and fighting for the minimum wage to be increased to $12,500,” he stated.

The National Minimum Wage Advisory Commission concluded consultations on a new minimum wage, as well as minimum rates for private security guards in late November. Chairman of the commission, Dr Ronald Robinson, said that recommendations flowing from the islandwide consultations they conducted would be submitted to Minister of Labour and Social Security Minister Shahine Robinson later this month. The Cabinet will then decide on the level of increase.

The minimum wage was last increased on Emancipation Day, August 1, 2018 by 12.9 per cent, raising minimum pay for a 40-hour workweek from $6,200 to $7,000. Security guards' minimum hourly rates were increased to reflect a 9.6 per cent increase in weekly rates to $9,700, from $8,854.

Phillips also raised the issue of crime, noting that the spread of violent crimes and anti-social behaviour continues to drive fear in Jamaicans from all walks of life.

“For many, the lack of a plan to effectively fight crime has added to their anxiety. Together, we have to find a way to end the culture of violence. Too many of our schools, homes and communities have been scarred forever by bloodshed,” he said.

“Sadly, as the levels of extreme violence increase, more children, more elderly and more women have become the victims. Indeed, the targeting of women in our commercial centres and on our roads has caused a state of paranoia,” he added.

He argued that “from all appearances” 2020 may be an election year “when we will all be called on to take important decisions regarding the future of our country”.

“We must take our responsibilities seriously and prepare ourselves to do our duty on behalf of our country, and chart the course for a better future,” he said.

The Opposition leader also used the opportunity to rip through the Government's performance, tracing some of its failures back to 2011.

“Let me remind you that in 2011, continued economic decline brought Jamaica to the brink of bankruptcy. Thankfully, at the end of that year, the country changed leadership, creating the opportunity for the implementation of the Economic Recovery Programme in 2012,” he said.

He said that, unfortunately, as 2019 closed, it was clear that the dream of Jamaica becoming the “place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business” was not on course. He accused the Government of failing to build on the foundations for growth set by his Economic Recovery Programme, since 2016. However, he insisted that Jamaicans would not lose hope.

“Despair and surrender are not characteristic of the Jamaican people,” the Opposition leader stated.

“My fellow Jamaicans, today we welcome a new day, a new month, a new year and a new decade with new hope and faith in the indomitable spirit of Jamaicans to overcome and achieve. As we welcome 2020, let us take a moment to give God thanks for his many blessings which sustained us through a tough year. We also say goodbye to 2019, the end of the second decade of the century, noting its many challenges, trials and triumphs.

“As leader of the Opposition, my team and I will continue to be vigilant and hold the Government accountable. We will continue to demand transparency, integrity and an end to corruption. Our people deserve a government that is honest, inclusive, compassionate, respectful and caring. I call on each Jamaican to stand up and be counted for equal rights, equal opportunities, fairness and justice for all,” he said.