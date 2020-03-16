PNP wants clarity on COVID-19 testing procedures

The People's National Party(PNP) shadow minister of health Dr Morais Guy says the Government needs to clarify the testing arrangements for people showing symptoms of the dreaded coronavirus, to ensure that the reported number of confirmed cases is reflecting the realities across the country.

Guy said this must be done in light of the admission by the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton that adequate testing supplies are in place and that more will come from Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) soon. “Specifically, what quantities of testing material are in place and also when will the second batch of testing kits arrive and at what quantities will need to be clarified”, said Dr Guy.

Although expressing support for some of the measures in place to prevent the spread of the Covid 19, Guy said concerns must be raised about the level of transparency in the reporting of the tested and confirmed cases.

“We support the whole national approach and it is our view that when there is openness and clear and factual information, more people will buy in and support the measures,” Dr Guy said, adding that it would suit the Government to advise the nation about the established criteria for testing.

“There are significant concerns within the country that many persons who have been exposed to confirmed cases have not been tested and have been told to quarantine themselves and wait until symptoms develop. They themselves have complained about this.”

He said if tests were available only to persons who have the symptoms, the impression would be given that the numbers of confirmed cases are lower than they actually are, hence creating a false sense of security for the public.

Dr Guy said the Government should respect and adhere to the scientific data process which requires testing of all people who have been in contact with confirmed cases. He is recommending that on a daily basis the briefing reports are given at a fixed time so that the anxieties surrounding the numbers can be allayed, and other agencies and private sector businesses are able to plan their activities “in a reliable and structured way”.

“If no testing is done or there are no confirmations for the preceding day then say this is so. If there are no more reported confirmed cases over the past 48 hours, then Jamaica would be the first country worldwide to have achieved a 'flattening' of the curve of infection so early in the pandemic. That would be a major achievement for which the entire country would be grateful, but we fear this is not so,” Dr Guy said.