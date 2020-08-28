PNP willing to grant subsidy to close digital divide
CO-DIRECTOR of the People's National Party (PNP) 2020 election campaign Peter Bunting says a PNP Administration will not allow telecommunications service providers to dictate the market for the provision and expansion of high-speed, affordable Internet.
He has promised that the political party will find the means to close the digital gap, which has disadvantaged rural communities, in particular.
Bunting was speaking at a PNP press conference yesterday, ahead of last night's second political debate hosted by the Jamaica Debates Commission leading up to the September 3 General Election.
“We cannot leave it entirely to market forces to provide these services at an affordable cost to the marginalised, so we have to have a deliberate intervention to enable high-speed Internet access universally. It is something that we will progressively build out over the next four or five years,” he said.
Bunting pointed out that this will require a subsidy.
“Obviously, if we leave it to the two cellular companies that are providing fibre optic services, it won't reach deep, rural Jamaica, [and] it will not be affordable to many in the inner-city communities. So we don't have to apologise when subsidies are given to big companies to encourage production, we applaud it. This is a subsidy for the average Jamaican that will improve their productivity over time,” he argued.
The PNP campaign co-director stressed that there must be a dramatic improvement in access to technology and expansion of the infrastructure to rural Jamaica during and after COVID-19, to ensure that all children can access virtual learning and enable individuals to work from home.
“That will be a powerful stimulus for rural development, where people who work in the BPO [business process outsourcing] sector won't have to come into [town centres] to access it,” he explained.
In addition to lack of access in some areas, customers have continuously complained about poor Internet service, with those complaints having increased when more people began to work remotely, in keeping with the work-from-home orders issued by the Government to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Last November, Technology Minister Fayval Williams told Parliament that the country's telecommunications companies have not invested in modernising networks fast enough to keep up with the growing bandwidth demand of customers, which has led to the infrastructure being inadequate for the needs of the population.
She said there was also a high dependency on single-fixed infrastructure and a lack of alternatives in the market, and that this has left the networks open to various hazards and risks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy