PNP women call for urgent plan to protect children

THE People's National Party Women's Movement (PNPWM) has called for a concentrated effort by the g overnment to protect the country's children, especially when outside the normal chain of supervision.

Jennifer Edwards, president of the movement, said reports of children being raped or murdered underscore the level of savagery that has overtaken the nation. It, she said, also speaks to a failure on the part of 'the village' to provide protection and guardianship for our children, especially as they travel to and from school or engage in ordinary community activities.

Government, said Edwards, should increase police patrols in communities where children are being attacked, especially during the dismissal period of as many children must commute via public transportation to get home. She said these patrols should also increase generally in the vicinity of schools, during commuting time.

“We are about to enter the summer holidays, and many parents will not be able to stop from work, afford summer school, or provide adequate oversight at home. We expect that the police will step up their patrols in communities that are violence- prone, as we cannot afford to lose any more of our children to criminals,” Edwards said.

Edwards said there was a time when every adult saw themselves as protectors of our children, but this part of the nation's history has been abandoned.

“We are also calling on all child welfare and security agencies, as well as non-government organisations that focus on children, to immediately put their energies into educating families and communities on critical protection measures for the children in an atmosphere of rising brutality,” Edwards said.