Police arrest 16-year-old murder suspect, seize gun
The St Catherine South Police arrested a boy, aged 16, on Friday, soon after a man was shot dead in the suburb of Portmore.
A firearm was also seized, the police said. The constabulary, in a news release yesterday, said that the suspect was held and the gun seized less than an hour after the murder of 43-year-old promoter, Rohan Martin, otherwise called ''Roger”, at McPherson Drive, Old Braeton in Portmore.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 2:30 pm, Martin was attending a funeral service at a church when a Nissan Latio motor car drove up. Three males — one of them the teenaged suspect — reportedly exited the motor car, shot Martin several times and then drove away in the car.
A police team that was at the location to enforce aspects of the Disaster Risk Management Act saw what unfolded and pursued the gunmen.
The lawmen intercepted the motor car in the Greater Portmore area. Two of the men escaped, but the teen was held and a Springfield 9mm pistol and a magazine containing one round were seized.
The search for the other two men continues, the police said yesterday.
