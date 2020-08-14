Police arrest 8 members of transnational drug syndicate

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The police on Wednesday arrested eight people after they seized marijuana, worth more than US$94 million, in central Trinidad.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said that based on extensive intelligence and investigative work, there has been a major disruption of a transnational organised drug syndicate with connections in Jamaica, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, following seizure of the marijuana and arrest of the eight.

In a statement, the police said that around 10:30 am officers from the Central Intelligence Bureau, the Northern Division Gang Unit, the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF), with support from the Customs and Excise Department and Port Security, intercepted a container at Kolahal Road, Charlieville, in Chaguanas.

The container reportedly left the Port of Port of Spain earlier in the day.

On searching the container, officers found 958 boxes containing a compressed plant like material resembling marijuana, which weighed 947.64 kilogrammes, with a street value of TT$94 million.

Eight people were subsequently arrested and the sum of $60,000 seized.

Police said the operation was as a result of cooperation from other internal and external law enforcement agencies and that this major breakthrough was due to the efforts being made by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to engender cooperation amongst the various regional law enforcement agencies.

Charges against the accused are expected to be laid soon, both by the police and the Customs and Excise Division.