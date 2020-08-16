Police arrest two in AK-47 bullets, cocaine seizure

Two St Elizabeth men were arrested by investigators from the Narcotics Division, supported by members of the military, on the Treasure Beach main road in the parish following the seizure of hundreds of AK-47 rounds and a quantity of cocaine last Thursday.

Reports are that about 11:20 pm during the operation, three motor cars were intercepted along the main road. The vehicles were searched which yielded a Browning 9mm pistol with eight 9mm rounds, 501 – 7.62 rounds, and one pound of cocaine with an estimated street value of $650,000.

A search has since been launched for one of the men who reportedly ran from one of the vehicles and escaped in bushes.

Two men were taken into custody, however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

In the meantime, investigators are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the individual who escaped, or has any information that may assist with the investigation to contact the Narcotics Police at 876-625-2617, the 119 Police Emergency number, 311 Crime Stop or the nearest police station.

DC on corruption charge

The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) arrested and charged District Constable Junior Hollingsworth of the Santa Cruz Police Station for multiple breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act last Thursday, following a ruling from the director of public prosecutions (DPP).

Reports from IPROB are that an investigation was launched into an incident and a file was prepared and sent to the DPP's office for alleged corruption involving Hollingsworth. He was subsequently arrested, charged and placed before the court where he was granted bail in the sum of $1 million with three sureties and ordered to report to the St Elizabeth Police daily.

IPROB stated that these arrests are part of their continuing thrust to root out corrupt members from all ranks, and that they remain resolute in their efforts to investigate corruption wherever it exists.