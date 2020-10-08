Police awaiting ballistics test in Manchester businessman's murder
WILLIAMSFIELD, Manchester — Police here are awaiting the results of a ballistics test to assist in their investigation into the September 18 murder of businessman Danian Simpson, 41, and the injuring of his father at their business place in Williamsfield.
Acting commanding officer in charge of the Manchester police, Deputy Superintendent Lloyd Darby told the Jamaica Observer that the police are actively investigating.
“We haven't had any breakthrough on that as yet… We hope to get something from ballistics and technology,” he said by telephone on Monday.
Police reports are that about 7:15 pm, Simpson and his father were at their business place when Simpson was approached by a man who proceeded to rob him of his licensed firearm and wallet. A tussle ensued between the men and Simpson was shot. The father challenged the gunman, who returned fire, hitting him before escaping.
The gunman made off with Simpson's firearm.
Residents transported both men to hospital, where Simpson succumbed to his injuries while being treated. His father remains in hospital.
Simpson's cousin, 58-year-old farmer Audley Elliott, was killed on October 3 in the community of Dunbar in northern Manchester.
DSP Darby said, based on police investigations, the killings are not linked.
When the Observer visited the Manchester north-eastern community of Denham Farm, where the Simpsons lived, a resident spoke to the news team on condition of anonymity.
“The way how things going on now, it really hard to say it because even like [the elder Simpson] now, he is a quiet man. He has been doing his business for many years. I have known him for about 40 years,” the resident said.
“It hard to know that people just come and do these things. It hurt plenty of people, because he is a nice person. It hurt fi know seh inna likkle Manchester these things a happen,” the resident added.
The younger Simpson was described as humble.
“I know his son about seven years now, because the son usually does nine-night and we talk, and he moves humble. He was a very nice guy,” the resident said.
“I feel bad because mi know him [elder Simpson] got robbed and shot already at his yard gate... years ago,” the resident said.
—Kasey Williams
