Police believe MoBay killers same as those who robbed Trelawny supermarket last month

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Detectives suspect that the heavily armed robbers responsible for Monday's double murder and robbery of a popular Chinese businessman and a security guard in Montego Bay are the same men who carried off an $800,000 heist at a supermarket in Duncans, Trelawny , last month.

The two deceased, both of Montego Bay addresses, have been identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Chaifan Li, of West Gates Hills, and 27-year-old security guard Carl Reid of Bogue Hill.

The Trelawny heist was committed on Tuesday, February 18 by four men armed with guns and knives who posed as customers. In addition to the Chinese proprietor of the supermarket, the thieves relieved workers and customers of their phones and other belongings.

They escaped in a Nissan AD Wagon motor car.

On Monday, the police reported that about 11:00 am just as Li, who operates Cash Smart Supermarket, arrived at a bank on Church Street in a minibus he was driving, a man alighted a Toyota Fielder motor car that drove up and held on to the businessman's right hand.

Li was in the process of driving away when the occupants of the motor car started to spray his vehicle with gunshots.

Li and Reid received multiple gunshots and died in the bullet-riddled bus.

Another occupant of the bus also received gunshot injuries and has since been admitted in hospital.

The criminals then escaped in the Toyota Fielder motor car.

Li was about to make a deposit at the bank which is located near to the police Area One Control.

A state of public emergency has been in effect in St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland since April 2019.

Up to late yesterday afternoon the men who gunned down Li and Reid remained at large.

The Jamaica Observer has learnt that the licence plates on the Fielder are the same as those on the stolen Nissan AD Wagon in which the robbers escaped after staging the robbery at the supermarket in Trelawny.