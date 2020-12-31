Police, FLA taking tough stance against gun salutes
THE Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) are warning firearm holders to desist from the illegal practice of using their weapons to perform gun salutes.
This practice is particularly prevalent during the festive season and, over the years, have resulted in several persons either killed or injured by persons who engaged in this illegal activity.
The JCF said it will be vigilant in the prevention and investigation of any such reported cases and will fully support the FLA where licensed firearm holders are found to be in breach. Such firearm holders will be prosecuted for breaches of the Firearms Act if the weapon was used illegally.
Meanwhile, CEO of the FLA Shane Dalling insisted that the authority will be taking a tough stance against licensed firearm holders who engage in such irresponsible and reckless activity. “Where the police and FLA investigators have proven that the breaches were committed, those licences will be revoked,” said Dalling.
The police are encouraging persons to report these incidents by sending a WhatsApp message, voice note or video recording to the JCF tipline at 876-591-5671, by calling the Firearm Liscencing Authority at 876-390-3946, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or visiting the nearest police station.
