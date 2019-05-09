Police High Command pursuing cop killers

INVESTIGATORS from the police Major Investigation Division, up to late yesterday, failed to establish a motive for the killing of one of their colleagues in the east Kingston community of Rollington Town in the wee hours of the morning.

But the leadership of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has vowed that every effort will be made to find the killers of 33-year-old Constable Toddmar Allen, who was assigned to Mobile Reserve.

“No effort will be spared in bringing Constable Allen's killers to justice. All resources will be given in this investigation,” said the high command in a release late yesterday.

According to a police report, about 12:15 yesterday morning Allen drove his white Honda Civic motor car to a bar on Giltress Street in Rollington Town. He went inside and ordered a drink.

It was further reported that as Allen was sitting down two men, armed with handguns, entered the bar and said “don't move!”

Shortly after, three explosions were heard and Allen ran towards the nearby Rollington Town Police Station. He fired one shot before collapsing at the gate.

He was taken to hospital by the police where he was pronounced dead. He had gunshot wounds to the back, side and chest. His Glock pistol was retrieved by the Rollington Town police.

As news of his death spread at the Mobile Reserve headquarters yesterday, members of the team, already reeling from the controversial shooting incident involving three members of the unit in Spanish Town, St Catherine, more than a week ago, were in a sombre mood as they mourned the killing of one of their own.

“Constable Toddmar Allen was a disciplined professional whose deportment and performance always met the standard and represented the best of Mobile Reserve,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Warren Clarke told the Jamaica Observer.

“He will be remembered for his good-natured and vivacious persona. As we mourn his passing, comfort and support his family, the JCF is determined to bring his killers to justice. An appeal is therefore being made to anyone with information on this savage murder to contact the police or Crime Stop through 119, 311, any social media platform or the most convenient police station or personnel you know,” added Clarke, who was recently assigned to oversee the winding up of the Mobile Reserve.

In condemning the killing of the second member of the JCF to be murdered across Jamaica since the start of this year, the Police High Command extended condolence to the family, colleagues and friends of Allen who had served the force for more than 12 years.

The high command also encouraged all members of the force to remain vigilant in their personal safety.

“The police will continue working hard to prevent senseless acts of violence like these, and we seek the further support of all law-abiding citizens to reverse the culture of violence in our island,” the high command said.

It added that it is assuring the public that “the police will not be deterred in our efforts to enforce law and order and build safer communities.”

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang also added his voice to those condemning the killing of Constable Allen.

“I am once again saddened by this horrid news, where an officer's life is brutally taken by unscrupulous criminals who continue to wreak havoc in our society,” said Chang.

“I want to send my deepest condolence to the family, friends and colleagues of Constable Allen, and urge those with information to come forward so that the perpetrators of this cowardly act can be arrested and charged,” added Chang, as he declared that “this attack on the 12-year veteran of the Jamaica Constabulary Force will not be taken lightly, and all resources will be provided for the investigation”.

Also condemning the killing was Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Eastern Julian Robinson.

“The police have so many challenges that have to deal with and it is a blow to the police force to have one of its members killed,” said Robinson

“We urge the Police High Command to spare no effort to bring the perpetrators of this act to justice and we want to continue to encourage the men and women of the JCF to continue to do their job professionally, even in the face of threats and aggression daily as we appreciate the work they do on our behalf,” added Robinson.

Residents of Rollington Town said Allen was a good and friendly cop with whom they had spent several hours.

“Me can't believe dem murder the man after him was here having a drink with we,” said one man, who claimed he was a patron at an establishment where Allen had stopped after leaving work Tuesday evening.