Police in Manchester report reduction in major crimes
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police here are reporting a 23 per cent reduction in major crimes up to December 10 in comparison to the corresponding period last year.
Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, told Thursday's sitting of the Manchester Municipal Corporation that 99 fewer crimes were recorded in the parish.
“It reflects 99 less major crimes when compared to the same period last year, and that includes a 20 per cent reduction in murders, 42 per cent reduction in shootings, 68 per cent reduction in [the category of rapes], 25 per cent reduction in robberies, and 20 per cent reduction in break-ins,” he said.
There is, however, a 14 per cent increase in aggravated assaults, the senior cop disclosed.
“This category of crime refers to conflict-related matters… [It] is one of our challenges in the parish, in terms of the management of conflict, so we are working on that area,” Francis said.
There is also an increase of five reported cases of larceny.
The police superintendent said, too, that there is a 69 per cent clear-up rate for murders committed in the parish.
According to the senior cop, the partnership with citizens continues to help in crime-fighting.
“The police and the citizens' partnership, nothing can beat that. Criminal elements don't like organisation against criminality, and we have to organise against crime to ensure that we continue to be safe,” he said.
— Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy