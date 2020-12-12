Police in Manchester report reduction in major crimes

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police here are reporting a 23 per cent reduction in major crimes up to December 10 in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, told Thursday's sitting of the Manchester Municipal Corporation that 99 fewer crimes were recorded in the parish.

“It reflects 99 less major crimes when compared to the same period last year, and that includes a 20 per cent reduction in murders, 42 per cent reduction in shootings, 68 per cent reduction in [the category of rapes], 25 per cent reduction in robberies, and 20 per cent reduction in break-ins,” he said.

There is, however, a 14 per cent increase in aggravated assaults, the senior cop disclosed.

“This category of crime refers to conflict-related matters… [It] is one of our challenges in the parish, in terms of the management of conflict, so we are working on that area,” Francis said.

There is also an increase of five reported cases of larceny.

The police superintendent said, too, that there is a 69 per cent clear-up rate for murders committed in the parish.

According to the senior cop, the partnership with citizens continues to help in crime-fighting.

“The police and the citizens' partnership, nothing can beat that. Criminal elements don't like organisation against criminality, and we have to organise against crime to ensure that we continue to be safe,” he said.

— Kasey Williams