Police inspector on double murder rap offered bail
A police inspector who was implicated in a double murder in 2010 was yesterday offered $1 million bail when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.
Inspector Howard Wilks was on Wednesday morning charged with two counts of murder in relation to the fatal shootings of Shemar Whitely and Denzel Hutchinson on October 13, 2010, on Roberts Close in Kingston.
The two men were shot during an alleged gun battle with a police team involving Inspector Wilks.
An illegal gun was reportedly seized in the aftermath of the shooting.
Residents of the community had, however, rejected the police's version of the incident, claiming instead that the men were killed in cold blood.
In the meantime, Inspector Wilks was yesterday granted bail in the parish court and is scheduled to return to court on October 7.
The director of public prosecutions had ruled last year that Inspector Wilks be charged.
