Police leadership change in St Elizabeth

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Deputy Superintendent Narda Simms, formerly of the National Police College, took command of the St Elizabeth Police Division yesterday, replacing Superintendent Samuel Morgan, who has led the St Elizabeth police since July of last year.

Responding to questions from the Jamaica Observer in a telephone interview, head of the Area Three Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police Michael Smith, confirmed the change.

Smith said that Morgan is being transferred to the Area Three headquarters in Mandeville. Area Three comprises St Elizabeth, Clarendon, and Manchester.

An upsurge in armed robberies in St Elizabeth in recent months, more particularly in Santa Cruz, which is the main commercial centre in this south-central parish, will no doubt be a priority for Simms as she takes charge.

At the regular monthly meeting of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation last month, mayor of Black River and chairman of the municipality Derrick Sangster, and Morgan agreed to a stakeholders' consultation involving business leaders and community and political representatives to discuss the situation in Santa Cruz. That meeting is yet to take place.

Sangster told the Observer yesterday that the planned meeting will have to be a priority going forward.

“We know the new [head of police in St Elizabeth] has to find her feet,” Sangster said, “but we will be pushing for it to take place as soon as possible - the earlier the better”.

— Garfield Myers