Police make aggressive shift in use of technology

Modernisation and technological change in the global economy have fostered transformations in not just businesses, but also the justice system. There is increased use of technology worldwide to address the issue of crime.

Dubai is leading the pack with its police robot. The National Gendarmerie and the National Police in France have equipped their forces with smart gadgets to advance security and connectivity. In the United Kingdom, the Devon and Cornwall Police Unit have established a 24/7 drone unit.

The conversation to use technology as a crime-fighting tool in Jamaica has been happening for years. However, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson in a recent address said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is “in the midst of an aggressive technology-based drive to create a modern, connected and highly efficient police force”.

The aggressive shift towards technological development in crime-fighting was influenced by the exploitation of technology by criminals.

Head of the JCF's Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay said there is an escalation in cybercrimes, such as identity theft, cyberbullying, and scamming.

“We can't be using a manual system when most of the criminals are using high technological products. As a police force, we can't be left behind, in fact, we need to be at the cutting edge,” Lindsay said.

Additionally, the implementation of crime-fighting technologies is to respond to citizens and build their confidence in the police force.

“We want to have the citizens of Jamaica being confident in the policing product that we develop. There should not be a consideration by any citizen to go to criminals for support, or take the law into their own hands because they feel that they can't rely on the system that is provided by the State to serve and protect them,” she added.

Soon, the JCF will launch a website designed for the public to anonymously provide information about crime and even issues related to police conduct.

The technologies are in place for both internal and external monitoring, among them a fleet management system to track service vehicles. This is to ensure police officers are on patrol in assigned areas, and that they respond promptly to the public.

“Internally, we want to ensure we are holding our members accountable and our police officers are responding the best way possible,” said Lindsay.

There is also an e-learning platform for police personnel to become aware of the policies and procedures in handling criminal matters. Some police have become trained instructors and have already been accredited. Similarly, the JCF has a technological branch to create interconnectedness among different departments. This is to ensure all departments are able to capture data and apply the correct solutions.

Regarding public order, a smart check is already being used in areas such as Spalding. The device is able to read registration plates and check driver's licences on spot. There are also vehicle cameras and computers.

The upgrade of the microwave and radio system has been completed, allowing improved internal connectivity of all police stations. Additionally, the system is now able to carry five times the amount of data it once carried.

For records management, General Anderson disclosed that the archaic police station diaries or 'big books', will be replaced by electronic diaries to digitise criminal records. This implementation will make crime reports available to all police stations immediately.

“It will also help us to connect, because the same person, sometimes, who commits a crime in St James, is the same person who commits a crime in Kingston, and that same person commits a crime in Portland,” Lindsay explained.

Furthermore, there are technologies in place to detect crime zones and identify the faces of criminals.

Lindsay said, too, the use of DNA has become a reliable form of evidence and has helped in a number of convictions.

She added that body cameras have been tested and will soon be put into use.