Police officer jailed for raping his 11-year-old
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — A High Court judge has sentenced a St Vincent and the Grenadines-born police officer to 16 years in jail, after he was found guilty of having sex with his 11-year-old child in 2017.
Justice Iain Morley issued an order restricting publication of the names of the parties to the case to protect the victim, who was reportedly bullied in school after word of the incident got around.
The child reportedly expressed a desire to kill herself since the incident.
In addition to the prison term, the man was ordered to pay the victim EC$40,000 in compensation or face an additional six months in prison.
Justice Morley told the police officer, who was on remand prior to pleading guilty two months ago to having sex with his daughter, that he had betrayed the trust of the child.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy