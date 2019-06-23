Police probing murder of three fishermen

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — Law enforcement authorities have confirmed that the bodies of three fishermen have been recovered from the Caribbean Sea and the search is continuing for two others, amid reports that all may have been shot and their bodies dumped at sea.

“The information that we have received is that it was a group of fishermen that had left from Belize City en route to one of the cayes, which is about 10 miles from Belize City where they are fishing for lobster. And I believe that they departed on Tuesday morning and the last time it was heard from them was Wednesday at about six in the morning,” said assistant superintendent of Police, Alejandro Cowo.

He told reporters that the authorities are still trying to determine how many people were on the boat when it left here.

“This is something that we are trying to establish at this moment. Those are the only three bodies that we have found so far. We know that, according to interviews conducted with other family members, we understands that there is a possibility of two more persons being with them,” he added.

The police said that the decomposing bodies have been retrieved and immediately, following the post-mortem exams, have been buried. The victims include the boat captain, Ernest Wills Senior, his uncle, Winston Santos, and nephew Travis Cooke.

The authorities said that the body of Travis Cooke was discovered late on Thursday night with a single gunshot wound to the head floating near the popular fishing camp.

“They found in the sea, a body floating which was clothed with a black shirt, and a black and burgundy in colour boxers. The body was retrieved and police observed that it had an apparent gunshot wound to the body. It was brought to Belize City and thereafter transported to the medical college at the Burrell Boom junction where a post-mortem was conducted.

“Whilst the police was conducting the post-mortem along with the doctor, a family member arrived and identified the body as that of Travis Cooke, a twenty-three-year-old Belizean,” Cowo said.

They said the body of 49-year-old Wills Senior was found in the sea near Yarborough. The authorities said he had earlier left with Cooke, Santos, Jammar Martinez and Allison Jones on the fishing expedition.

Cowo said that the decomposed body of a male person had been floating on the sea side.