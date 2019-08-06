Police probing video of alleged cross-dresser, dreadlocks

THE Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has launched an investigation to determine the origin of a video that is now circulating on social media, showing a policeman intervening in an altercation between a man sporting locks and another individual who appears to be a cross-dresser.

The video is believed to have been recorded by policemen who intervened in the altercation after a 'transaction' apparently went sour.

The recording, which has garnered harsh criticism from the public on social media because of the alleged misconduct of the police started circulating on Sunday night showing the man in locks standing in handcuffs with his private part exposed, after his underwear was pulled down by the cross-dresser.

The cross-dresser is heard in the video explaining, after being questioned, that he and the man were in the car in an intimate act when a woman intervened and the man started to 'act up'.

The cross-dresser is also heard at the start of the video saying, “So come pay mi before dem start dig up yuh car”.

The JCF, in a press release yesterday, said the alleged conduct by the police was not in keeping with the force's established protocols and operating procedures.

It said the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) has started investigations into the incident and appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to make contact with the Bureau at 876-838-3084 or via e-mail at iprob@jcf.gov.jm.

“The JCF wishes to make it clear that the organisation takes seriously all allegations of improper conduct by our members and assures the public that a thorough and objective investigation will be conducted into the matter,” the release said.

Inspector Kapatrick Rowe from IPROB, when contacted by the Jamaica Observer, said that the investigations were ongoing but that not much information had been forthcoming, including the date and location of the incident.

However, Rowe said it was against the JCF's practice for its members to record incidents with civilians and if it is found to be true that the video was recorded by the police, a report will be prepared and sent to the commissioner's office for possible disciplinary action.

In the meanwhile, several users on social media have condemned the release of the video on social media.

“They should find this police officer and reprimand him. It is not right to expose him on social media,” one user said.

“[I am] truly disappointed in the Jamaican police. No matter how you feel, you have to remain professional and these cops should be reprimanded,” another said.