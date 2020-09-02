Police ready for election in the west

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The police Area One Division — which spans the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland — is assuring that adequate security arrangements are in place for tomorrow's election day activities.

“The force is as prepared as can be. In terms of our preparation, we have been planning for this event for months now,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers told journalists on Monday when police and election day workers cast their votes.

“We have clearly identified all the polling stations, the clusters; we understand clearly the constituencies. We have had several meetings with persons who will be vying for office, we have had several meetings with members of the EOJ (Electoral Office of Jamaica), we have fully apprised ourselves of the Disaster Risk Management Act, we understand the high-risk area, we have planned an operation order that treats specifically with some of the areas that we were advised pose some security challenge,” added ACP Chambers, who is the Area One commander.

“With regard to the entirety of the preparation — be it EOJ, be it the members running for office, be it the operation, be it the systems that we have in place to treat with those and the volatile areas, so to speak — we have put various contingencies in place to guard against any issue. So, with regard to preparedness, we are ready,” Chambers said.

He pointed out there will be over 2,000 trained security personnel, including Jamaica Constabulary Force members and one-day police available for election day duties.

This number, he said, will be bolstered by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), for whom he had high praises.

“The partnership with the JDF is immaculate. We work out the operational modalities together, the routes together, the flash points together, the hot spots together, and we deploy accordingly. So it is seamless, and I would love to use this opportunity to say thanks and appreciation for the ease with which the military operatives in Area One are working with the police,” he said.

Chambers was quick to underscore that there will be a zero-tolerance approach by the police towards people who breach the Disaster Risk Management Act.

“We are hoping that persons understand the nature of the Disaster Risk Management Act and conform to the protocols. If they conform to that it will make life much, much easier for us, but we are policing within the construct of the legislation, and as best as we possibly can manage how we treat with persons who we may have to arrest or who we may have to detain, given the pandemic that we are now treating with,” he said.

Chambers also suggested that the law enforcers will be able to deal with any disturbances that may occur in instances where people may not accept the election results.

Additionally, he pointed out that, with the recent influx of motor vehicles in Area One, mobility will not pose an issue for the security officers, who will also be required to [provide] transport for ballot boxes at the end of voting.

“We are looking at Coaster, we are looking at vehicles that manoeuvre the terrain, and we are looking at the allowance that have been given to each division to rent vehicles to treat with the rugged terrain. I am confident that what we have in place so far will be more than adequate to facilitate the smooth running and the escort of the ballots and facilitate the security of the workers as well as the wider populace who will be exercising their franchise and even those who will not, because there is likely to be tension, but our operational posture will be guarding against that,” Chambers said.

He noted that, as of today, the eve of the election, some police personnel will be relieved of desk duties and redeployed until Friday.

“We tend to scale down from the day before and do the necessary briefings so persons can know where they are going, what to look out for, so that they can be better prepared. So we are ready, we are prepared, and we just hope that common sense will prevail and law enforcement will come out incident-free,” he said.