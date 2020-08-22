Police say slain St Ann gangster linked to 15 murders

THE police high command has lauded investigators who tracked one of Jamaica's most notorious gangsters, 34-year-old Orlando Chambers.

The alleged gangster was fatally shot during a reported shoot-out with members of a police team on Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew, on Thursday.

According to the high command, the targeted operation that led to Chambers' death was the culmination of months of coordinated investigative work from detectives from St Ann and the Corporate Area, spanning teams from Specialised Operations, SWAT and the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Unit (CTOC).

“The people of St Ann are breathing a sigh of relief following the news that a ruthless gangster who wreaked havoc on their lives and livelihoods is no more. Chambers was listed as a person of interest in more than 15 murders, shootings and other violent crimes that date back to January 2019 in the parish,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in charge of the crime portfolio, Fitz Bailey.

He said Chambers has been at the centre of a feud between rival gangs in St Ann for some time.

DCP Bailey added that among the many active cases under investigation that Chambers was connected with are:

The August 2019 double murder of Llancelot White, otherwise known as “Buck One”, and Kemar Thomas. Both men, who were from Parry Town in Ocho Rios, were at a shop drinking when they were attacked by two men who shot and killed them. The killings were organised by Chambers to end an ongoing matter in the courts.

· The April 2020 double murder of Omar Beckford, otherwise called Omie, and Shenardo Gaynor who is also known as Zidane. Both men were from Kellington, Parry Town. Their deaths were organised and executed by Chambers as a result of an ongoing gang feud and related to accusations that Gaynor informed the police of gang activities.

· In May 2020, Chambers organised the shooting of a 62-year-old man in a section of Parry Town known as 'Gaza'. It is alleged that the man is the cousin of another man with whom Chambers was feuding. As such, it was determined that the elderly man was no longer welcomed in the community. The thugs broke into the man's house while he was asleep and shot him in the face and arm. He survived the shooting.

“Regardless of where you are hiding, regardless of how long it takes… the Jamaica Constabulary Force has the will, determination and resources to pursue these matters. We will find you and we will bring you to justice. Wherever you are, we will employ the necessary intelligence, science, technology and other resources to find you. We are taking our country back from gangsters,” declared DCP Bailey.