Police say two people in custody after $25-m robbery

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Investigators say they are questioning two people in connection with a $25-million heist carried out by three gunmen in Trelawny last week.

At the same time, a senior cop has expressed grave concern that criminals now have access to that quantity of cash.

“While I am happy that we did not have any loss of lives, I am very concerned that $25 million would have so easily gone into the underground and the criminal world. We do know that $25 million will serve to further the criminal enterprises of these groups and increase the level of violence,” head of the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, lamented.

The heist was carried out sometime after 10:00 pm one day last week. Police report that the gunmen invaded a house in Duncans Hill that was occupied by a subcontractor and three workers employed on the construction site of new a hotel in the parish.

The subcontractor had earlier that day withdrawn the cash from a bank to pay workers. According to the police, the gunmen took a bag containing the money. They did not hurt anyone during the robbery.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Ricketts confirmed that two individuals have been accosted by the police and are being questioned.

“We think they might have something to do with it. They are suspected to be involved in the incident,” he said. “While it might be in its embryonic stage, I would say it's early days yet, [but] the investigation is running apace and we do hope to have a breakthrough soon,” Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer.

“This robbery is theorised to have been committed by an organised group, who had information about the movement of the money. We are currently in dialogue with with Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, as well as the St James Police Division,” Ricketts added.

There is a 20 per cent decline in the cases of robberies reported in the parish between January and July, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Superintendent Ricketts renewed a call for people transporting large sums of money to either contract private security or seek assistance from the police.