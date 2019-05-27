Police seek witness

DETECTIVES assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public's assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the Home Circuit Court, downtown Kingston.

She is Shaniel Nugent, whose last known address was Stony Hill, St Andrew.

She is scheduled to appear before the court this Wednesday.

Shaniel Nugent or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact CISOCA at 876-926-4079, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.