Police seize guns, bullets

The Kingston Eastern police seized three guns — one of them an assault rifle — in two incidents in the division on Friday, according to the force's information division.

In the first incident, about 5:30 pm, a police team on McWhinney Street, Kingston 16, reportedly saw a group of men fleeing. Lawmen then searched the area and one Mac-10 submachine gun with a magazine containing 14 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a refrigerator.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

In the second incident, about 9:40 pm, lawmen were on Foreshore Road in Port Royal, Kingston, when they saw a motor car travelling along the roadway with three men aboard. The men's actions allegedly aroused the cops' suspicion and the driver of the motor car was signalled to stop; he complied.

The police team subsequently searched the motor vehicle and found one AK-47 assault rifle with a magazine containing 20 7.62mm rounds of ammunition as well as one 9mm Taurus pistol with a magazine containing 13 9mm rounds of ammunition.

All three men were taken into custody. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.