Police seize three guns on first day of year
THREE firearms and several rounds of ammunition were seized by the police yesterday, the first day of the new year. “The firearms were seized in separate incidents as lawmen continue intensified operations across the island,” said the constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU).
In the first incident, about 12:01 am a homemade shotgun with five rounds of ammunition was seized on Casino Drive in Naggo Head, Portmore, St Catherine. The CCU said police were on duty in the area when a man ran on seeing them, dropping the firearm as he fled.
Minutes later, about 12:15 am in Glendevon, St James, three people – including a teenage boy – were apprehended following the seizure of a .45 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition.
According to the CCU, the Montego Hills police reported that a group of people were seen along a roadway who ran as they approached. The lawmen subsequently apprehended three of them and seized the weapon. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
In the third incident, a semi-automatic submachine gun was seized about 12:40 am during a joint police/military operation in Dempshire Pen, St Catherine. Members of the security forces were on operation when the premises was searched and the firearm found among debris. No arrest was made.
“The police are renewing their appeal to citizens to report illegal weapons and criminal activities to their nearest police station or via Crime Stop at 311, as we work together to achieve a safe 2021,” said the CCU.
