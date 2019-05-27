Police step up operations in Westmoreland

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — The Westmoreland police have intensified its 90-day operation called Sustainable Public Safety and Public Order across the parish, which is currently under a state of public emergency (SOE).

The three-month operation, which was officially launched over the weekend, is an addition to the division's operation started earlier this year.

The operation is aimed at sustaining order and safety across the parish.

“I think that we have been making some good success, and we are continuing to do that. So this effort will be one that will be sustained, and that is the reason why it is named Sustainable Public Safety and Public Order,” said Superintendent Gary McKenzie, the officer in charge of the Westmoreland Police Division.

He told reporters at a weekend press conference that a number of agencies are assisting the police in the operation. These include the Jamaica Defence Force, Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, Transport Authority, the Island Traffic Authority, Ministry of Health and Wellness, and Jamaica Public Service.

“...We are doing it in phases at certain times of the day to ensure that we have a spread of activities that will seek to have the parish maintain and sustain a particular standard of safety and order,” said Superintendent McKenzie.

St James, another western parish, launched a similar one-week operation in the city of Montego Bay last week. That initiative was later extended over the weekend to 90 days following an evaluation.

“The operations will be spread across the parish, so we will be in Savanna-la-Mar, we will be in Negril, we will be in Whitehouse, Darliston, and Bethel Town. Those are our main townships. Apart from operating within the township, we have vehicle checkpoints that are domiciled along our main thoroughfares or areas we term as black spots, where we have seen a number of fatal crashes,” said the police superintendent.

Meanwhile, officer in charge of Negril and the 'Greater Zone Four' area, which includes Little London, Deputy Superintendent Adrian Hamilton, expressed delight at the intensification of the campaign in the resort town of Negril.

“We will look at anti-vending and the issues of motorcycles, and the township in general throughout this campaign. We will continue this effort in the first three months as SP [Gary McKenzie] had mentioned earlier.

“There is no doubt we will see the kind of results that we want to see in terms of public order and public safety, which will build confidence within the space and create that kind of environment that peace and tranquillity can endure,” said Hamilton.