Police tardiness affecting courts islandwide — Sykes

CHIEF Justice Bryan Sykes has said the tardiness for which he rebuked the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) last week is a problem affecting courts islandwide.

Last Tuesday, just two days into the trial of eight alleged members of the deadly Westmoreland-based Kings Valley gang, the chief justice, who is the trial judge, blasted the JCF after the absence of a key officer from the remote location from which the star prosecution witness testified via live video link, forced a premature adjournment of the trial.

“I can't understand how the police keep the same level of inefficiency day in, day out, year in, year out. From I started working in the system it has been the same issues every single day. They are late, more often than not. The court hasn't moved, the places haven't moved, and they can't be in place. Thirty years, and when I talk people get upset. This does not require special genius, all it requires is common sense,” Justice Sykes said at the time.

“This is really incompetence of the highest order. The date for trial has been set in excess of several months; this is not new. I've been sitting here for nearly 70 minutes now waiting for the police to be at the remote location. That is incompetence, not even inefficiency. So if the police force cannot, after a hundred years, have a constable at a remote location, what else can they do?” Justice Sykes questioned. “This is incompetency. It is disrespectful and it shows the level of regard the police have for the Supreme Court, which is really none. We will see whether tomorrow they will be ready,” he said further.

Yesterday the chief justice, after waiting for nearly an hour for the witnesses called by the prosecution to appear, made a similar observation.

“Are we going to do any work or are we going to sit here the whole day? I need to know what the position is. It is now 10 minutes to 11. We can't sit here waiting and waiting and waiting with no end in sight; no witness, none here to testify, not one. No court can operate like that, something needs to happen. This is absolutely outrageous,” he said.

“When I said what I said last week, persons were saying the chief justice shouldn't have said that, but here we are and not one police witness in sight,” Sykes fumed further, noting that of all the witnesses to be called, only one appeared to be a civilian.

“The attorneys are here, defendants are here, lawyers are here, I am here, and nobody can say when or if they (police witnesses) are going to appear. We can't be here waiting indefinitely. The matter was set down for weeks, went through case management; these attorneys cleared their diaries to be here,” the chief justice pointed out.

A senior prosecutor with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, in providing the judge with an update, then said: “I cannot say when they will arrive, but about 15 minutes ago I was told the witnesses were on the toll road.”

Said a far-from-pleased Justice Sykes: “So, in other words, we are just going to wait and wait and wait; same occurrence last week. This is a recurring problem and it is not just this court, it is happening across the island.”

At 10:58 am, a court officer indicated to prosecutors that the witnesses were in the parking lot. At 11:04 am the first witness was called.

The trial is set to resume at 10:00 am on Monday.