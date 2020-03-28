Police: Three teens among 5 charged in connection with Roger Chang's murder

The police yesterday said they have charged five people — three of whom are teenagers — in connection with the murder of businessman Roger Chang.

Of the three teenagers, two are 16 years old and the other is 17. They are all from Enfield in St Mary.

Police named the others charged as 23-year-old Khadesha McKenzie of a Kingston 11 address, and 60-year-old mechanic Cebert Duggan, who also lives in Enfield.

“They have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of criminal property and benefiting from criminal property,” the police said in a news release.

According to the police, McKenzie and one of the 16-year-olds were also charged with simple larceny and unauthorised access to computer data.

Chang's body was found with stab wounds along a shoreline in St Mary on March 15.

The entrepreneur and father of Jamaican race car driver Natasha Chang reportedly left his home en route to a waterfall in Portland on Saturday, March 14 and was said to be in the company of McKenzie, otherwise called DD.

The following day, when he did not return home, his daughter posted a plea on social media to help find him.

“He hasn't come home; his belongings are at his house and we haven't heard from him in over 24 hours,” she wrote.

Several hours later that plea turned to despair as she revealed to followers, “A body was just found in Portland, a Chinese man. I am in pieces.”