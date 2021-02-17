Police using forensics to find sniper rifle owner
BY CANDICE HAUGHTON
Observer staff reporter
haughtonc@jamaicaobserver.com
The Savanna-la-Mar police say they are depending on forensic technology to determine who owns the Remington Woodsmaster sniper rifle seized by cops in Westmoreland on Monday.
“We will do the necessary [work] by way of our forensic to see what can be found in respect of the weapon and where it takes us,” commanding officer for the Westmoreland Police Division, Superintendent Robert Gordon, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
“We are at a place [where] we are not sure as to whether or not there is a network to which the weapon is connected. We are [in] early days yet and we are continuing our investigation,” Gordon said.
Yesterday, the police reported that about 8:10 pm Monday, a team of cops was on patrol along the main road in Llandilo Phase 1 community and noticed two men walking. One of the men was carrying a bag.
The police said the men, on seeing the patrol, fled, leaving the bag.
The bag was retrieved and the police said they found the rifle with 11 rounds of .308 ammunition inside.
The area was searched, but the men were not found.
Yesterday, Gordon said Westmoreland was not experiencing any spikes in criminal activities.
“We are much better off this year than we were last year, comparatively,” he said. “At this time we do not have any gang-related conflict.”
Police data show that for the period January 1 to February 2, 2021 Westmoreland recorded one murder, compared to five for the same period last year. Shootings for the same period numbered 11, compared to nine for the similar period in 2020.
Yesterday, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, who heads the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, said the police are committed to apprehending criminals and gun traffickers.
“We will focus on our formal and informal ports,” Lindsay told the Observer. She also stated that the Marine Police will remain vigilant in their duty to protect the country and its waters.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy