Police warn partygoers to obey road code
SUPERINTENDENT Courtney Coubrie of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) has warned partygoers to abide by the road code and be safe while traversing the nation's thoroughfares.
“Between 12:00 am and 8:00 am you find partygoers leaving places of entertainment and travelling along stretches of roads after consuming liquor. In some instances, drivers engage in racing, break traffic lights and road signs. We want to discourage this kind of behaviour on our roads,” he said.
Superintendent Coubrie was speaking at a recen t Jamaica Information Service Think Tank held at the agency's head office.
“Section 33 of the Road Traffic Act speaks to speed trials and racing on our public roads. If you are caught you will be arrested, and when taken to court your driver's licence will be disqualified for at least a year,” he said.
Superintendent Coubrie has also urged parents to be mindful of children using motor vehicles without a driver's licence to attend parties and events during the season.
“The law clearly states that no one under the age of 18 years old or without a driver's licence should operate a motor vehicle. Parents can be arrested if their underage child is found operating a vehicle without a licence,” he said.
He also appealed for motorists to be extra vigilant when driving in crash hot spots, and urged them to be mindful of using bright or colourful headlights as this impairs the vision of other motorists and could result in an accident.
“We want all persons who use the roads to have a safe and merry Christmas. We have ramped up the security presence on the roads for the season and the new year to rid the country of these unwanted practices on the roads,” Superintendent Coubrie said.
