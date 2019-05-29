Policeman, civilian freed of corruption charges

A policeman and a civilian were freed of corruption charges last week when a judge upheld a no-case submission in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Corporal Robert Wright and Patrick Lindsay who were represented by attorney-at law Kimani Brydson and attorney-at-law Walter G Melbourne, respectively, were charged with breaches of the corruption prevention act on February 7, 2015.

It was alleged that Wright and Lindsay went to Hackers Hall, St Catherine, and solicited $10,000 from the complainant in a bid not to arrest him. Days later, both accused were apprehended in the community and taken to Spanish Town Police Station.

It is reported that minutes after the accused arrived at the station, the complainant and his daughter turned up claiming that they were robbed by Wright and Lindsay.

A police report was not previously filed.

It is alleged that an officer, having heard about the incident, went and encouraged the complainant to make a report. Both accused were later pointed out in an identification parade.

When the matter was called up in court last week, Melbourne and Brydson argued that their clients' identities were not independently verified.The attorneys argued further that the complainant was aided by the police by arresting their clients in the absence of a police report.

The men were ordered freed by Parish Court Judge Alicia McIntosh.